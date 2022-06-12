Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.73 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNG. Johnson Rice began coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.