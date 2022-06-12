Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.0569 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $764,273.60 and $966,643.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

