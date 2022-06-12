Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of SWK opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

