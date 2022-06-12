Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

