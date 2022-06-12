Step Hero (HERO) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Step Hero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $118,709.30 and $71,495.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,014.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars.

