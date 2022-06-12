Stephens Boosts Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target to $40.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 152.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

