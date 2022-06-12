Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 545,820 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £36.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 159.29 and a quick ratio of 159.29.
About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)
Read More
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.