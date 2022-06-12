Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:STVN traded down €0.84 ($0.90) on Friday, hitting €14.84 ($15.96). 148,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.28.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.21 ($27.11).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

