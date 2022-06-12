Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €11.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($7.96) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €7.05 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.21. The stock has a market cap of $862.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of €10.88 ($11.70).

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

