StockNews.com Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

