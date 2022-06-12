StockNews.com Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Hold

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,951 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,938 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

