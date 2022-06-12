StockNews.com Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATSG. Stephens boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and have sold 8,123 shares valued at $257,782. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

