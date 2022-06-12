StockNews.com Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APTV. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $161,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.