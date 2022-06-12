StockNews.com Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.13.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after acquiring an additional 115,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

