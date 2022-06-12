StockNews.com Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

MED stock opened at $189.79 on Thursday. Medifast has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $295.38. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.24 and its 200-day moving average is $188.30.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 158.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Medifast by 21.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

