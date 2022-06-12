StockNews.com Upgrades NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $370.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

