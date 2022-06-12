StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TRST stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

