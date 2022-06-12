StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
TRST stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.12.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
