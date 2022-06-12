Storj Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.94 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Storj has a total market cap of $169.86 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,322.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001865 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 396,159,926 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

