Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SUHJY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (Get Rating)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

