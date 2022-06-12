Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SUHJY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $15.87.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.