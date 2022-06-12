Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

