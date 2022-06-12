Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $62.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

