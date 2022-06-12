Swirge (SWG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,977.00

Swirge (SWG) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Swirge has a market cap of $24,087.50 and $64,977.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swirge has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Swirge coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Swirge

Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. Swirge’s official website is swirgepay.com . Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swirge

