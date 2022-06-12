Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 295.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

