Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

