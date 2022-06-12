Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.61. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

