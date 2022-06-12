Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Down 92.6% in May

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TAUG opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tauriga Sciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Tauriga Sciences (Get Rating)
