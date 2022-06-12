TD Securities Boosts Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$16.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.70 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$7.19 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at C$7,968. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,440. Insiders have sold 106,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,239 in the last 90 days.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

