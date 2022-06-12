Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.