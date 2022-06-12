Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.