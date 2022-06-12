Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

