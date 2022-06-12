Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.26) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €2.74 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.25).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.