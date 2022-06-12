Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 253,727 shares traded.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

