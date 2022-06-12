Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $12.40

Tellor (TRB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $12.40 or 0.00046718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and approximately $76.87 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,545.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

