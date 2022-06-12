Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 245.5% in May

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE TVE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $22.26. 27,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

