Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.82 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

