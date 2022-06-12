Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $1,100.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $899.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $696.69 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $721.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $849.57 and a 200-day moving average of $924.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

