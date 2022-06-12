Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $72.42 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $72.42 billion and $59.65 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00352837 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00449511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,710,622,658 coins and its circulating supply is 72,494,981,447 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.