Thayer Street Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 233,155 Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Thayer Street Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000. Lightspeed Commerce comprises about 100.0% of Thayer Street Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 88,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 54,691 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

