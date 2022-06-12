The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

