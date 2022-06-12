The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 24% against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $557,069.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00429574 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 102,324,638 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

