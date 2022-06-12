The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

SZC traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $50.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

