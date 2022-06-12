The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.
SZC traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $50.94.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
