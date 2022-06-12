The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $23.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE COUR opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Coursera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

