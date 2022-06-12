The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $133.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Pivotal Research cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.93.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

