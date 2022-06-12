The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $359.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,064,778 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

