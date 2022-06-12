The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 77,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,154. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

