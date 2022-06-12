Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,732. The stock has a market cap of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

