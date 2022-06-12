Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in May

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TNRG opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Thunder Energies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
