TomoChain (TOMO) Achieves Market Cap of $40.52 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00363177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00462815 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,688,188 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

