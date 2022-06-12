Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.33.

TCL.A stock opened at C$15.81 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$14.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

