TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.99.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

